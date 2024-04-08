VEVEY, SWITZERLAND — Tombstone, a pizza brand of Nestle SA, is launching tavern-style pizza.

The new offering comes in two varieties: the Primo, which features pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, red onion, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on top of thin crust; and Let’s Meat Up, which features pepperoni, pork belly crumble, tomato sauce, rich cheddar and mozzarella cheese on top of a thin crust.

The Tombstone tavern-style pizza will be available at select retailers starting in April and will expand availability in July for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $6.99.