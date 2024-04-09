PETALUMA, CALIF. — Amy’s Kitchen is expanding its organic prepared food portfolio with two new frozen entrees.

The company’s Italian-inspired penne with mushrooms and spinach bowl features organic penne, spinach and sliced mushrooms, a three-cheese blend of Parmesan, Monterey jack and aged white cheddar, and 16 grams of protein. Amy’s Mole enchiladas, designed as a vegetarian alternative to the traditional Mexican dish, combine a variety of vegetables, Monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese and 22 grams of gluten-free protein. The entree also includes a made-from-scratch mole that contains various chilies, spices and chocolate.

“Our penne with mushrooms and spinach bowl and Mole enchiladas showcase how we will push culinary boundaries in 2024 and beyond with delicious organic meal options that are cooked from scratch,” said said Fred Scarpulla, chief culinary officer at Amy's Kitchen.

Both items are now available at Walmart, Meijer and Wegmans stores for a suggested retail price of $6.99.