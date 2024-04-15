SOLON, OHIO — DiGiorno, a pizza brand of Nestle SA, has unveiled its latest innovation: Thin & Crispy Stuffed Crust pizza.

DiGiorno said the pizza combines crispy thin crust with 2.5 feet of stuffed crust cheese, and is available in three varieties: pepperoni and sausage, which is filled with “meaty goodness spread from side to side”; margherita, which is covered in diced Roma tomatoes and basil and topped with a mix of mozzarella, Parmesan, romano and asiago cheeses; and pepperoni, which comes with a packet of Mike’s Hot Honey to pour on top.

“As the reigning experts in pizza crust, we pride ourselves on offering the best and most innovative pizzas to our loyal fans and ultimate ‘za lovers,” said Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager of DiGiorno. “With the continued rise in thin crust as a top crust choice amongst consumers and the ongoing love of cheese, our culinary team wanted to combine the goodness of both to create a new innovation that delivers a crisp crunch with melty cheese that comes straight from your oven.”

The margherita and pepperoni and sausage varieties of DiGiorno Thin & Crispy Stuffed Crust pizza are now available at select nationwide retailers while the pepperoni with Mike’s Hot Honey variety will be available in June. All three varieties will be available for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $8.99.