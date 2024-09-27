WASHINGTON — The World Bread Awards USA has been pushed back a year and now will be held at International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) 2025. Originally scheduled for Oct. 7-8, 2024, the World Bread Awards USA show has since been rescheduled to attract a broader pool of participants, enhance competition, spotlight industry talent, and “allow participants and organizers to take full advantage of the unique platform IBIE provides,” IBIE said.

The World Bread Awards USA will be part of the “Artisan Village” showcase at the 2025 expo, providing participants with new opportunities to engage in live demonstrations, tastings and networking with top artisan bakers from around the world, IBIE said.

The organization also said that the judges from the 2024 World Bread Awards USA will return for the 2025 IBIE to ensure “continuity in the high standards of judging and recognition.”

“While the quality of entries for the 2024 awards has been outstanding, we recognize that the additional time and larger venue will allow for an even more comprehensive celebration of the skills and creativity that define the baking community,” said Samantha Moore, director of trade show operations for IBIE. “Our goal is to ensure the World Bread Awards USA continues to uphold its reputation for excellence and provides an inclusive, competitive experience for all involved.”

IBIE also said registered participants for the 2024 World Bread Awards USA will be refunded in full as well as given a 50% discount on their IBIE 2025 registration fee and complimentary entry to the 2025 event as a gesture of appreciation.