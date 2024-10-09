Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:





KANSAS CITY — Whether it’s for a football game, birthday party, business meeting or just a night in, pizza reigns supreme when seeking out convenience, variety and flavor. From carry-out and frozen pizzas to artisan pies, there’s a reason why consumer demand for this comfort classic is going strong.

Season 20 of Since Sliced Bread explores the category’s health and future. Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack and co-host of Since Sliced Bread, and Lucas Cuni-Mertz, associate editor and co-host, talk with finished pizza and dough manufacturers, foodservice operators and research analysts to get a bird’s eye view of the category as well as in-depth coverage on consumer trends and what’s on the horizon.

“We’ve put together a collection of guests who represent the major facets of the pizza category from Sally Lyons Wyatt of Circana giving us the data analysis of the category as a whole to major players like Palermo’s in the freezer the aisle and Casey’s General Store on the foodservice side,” Atchley said. “With these interviews we hope to give you a broad view of how the category is performing as well as what’s coming down the pipeline for this highly innovative category.”

The first episode kicks off with research from Circana, followed by interviews with Delorios, Utica, NY; Palermos, Milwaukee, and more. Don’t miss season 20 premiering Oct. 16.

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and on our website Bakingbusiness.com.

