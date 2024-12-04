VANCOUVER, BC. — Burcon NutraScience Corp., a supplier of plant-based proteins, has launched a new pea protein called Peazazz C. Burcon said its technology transforms yellow field peas into high-purity protein isolates.

The Peazazz C pea protein may offer manufacturers over 90% protein purity, low sodium content and is formulated from North American non-GMO field peas, according to Burcon.

Peazazz C may be used in such applications as beverages, dairy alternatives, baked foods, nutrition bars, lifestyle nutrition products, meal replacements and vegetarian and vegan products.