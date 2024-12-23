CAMDEN, NJ. — Pepperidge Farms, a subsidiary of The Cambell’s Co., has expanded its line of potato-based Goldfish crisps snacks, which first launched in December 2023, with two new flavors: Spicy dill pickle and barbecue.

“Goldfish Crisps have been met with popular demand since they launched a year ago,” said Mike Fanelli, senior director of snacks marketing at Goldfish. “After last year’s pickle craze and knowing how beloved barbecue flavor is for salty snacks, we couldn’t resist releasing these crave-worthy new additions as part of our light and airy, munchable Crisps line-up.”

Both flavors will be available in national retailers such as Walmart, Target and Kroger starting in January 2025 for a suggested retail price of $4.79.