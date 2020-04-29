HOUSTON — The plant-based protein category is gaining a new clean label player: Pulled Oats.

Developed in Finland in 2015, Pulled Oats is a plant-based protein made with Nordic oats, fava beans, yellow peas, cold-pressed rapeseed oil and salt. The combination results in a “vegan crumble with a meaty ‘pulled’ texture and subtle taste that takes on the flavor of the ingredients it is paired with,” according to Gold&Green Foods Ltd., parent company of Pulled Oats. Each serving contains about 5 grams of fat, 30 grams of protein and all 9 essential amino acids.

Pulled Oats is available exclusively though Sysco as a pre-cooked, ready-to-prepare product called Sysco Simply Plant Based Protein Pulled Oats. The protein will be introduced nationwide this month through Sysco’s Cutting Edge Solutions program, a platform for launching novel, exclusive food products.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Sysco to introduce Pulled Oats to the US market,” said Maija Itkonen, co-founder and chief executive officer of Gold&Green Foods. “From early on, it was clear that we share the same values of high integrity, excellence and responsibility in everything we do. We want to make the world a better place one meal at the time and with Sysco, we’re now closer to that than ever before.”