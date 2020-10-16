SAN DIEGO – Jack in the Box Inc. is testing two plant-based chicken menu items at locations in Monterey, and Salinas, Calif., and Reno, Nev. Branded as Jack’s Unchicken and Jack’s Spicy Unchicken, the sandwiches are made with Tyson Foods, Inc.’s Raised &Rooted alternative proteins.

“Jack in the Box is delivering industry leading innovation with the first plant-based chicken sandwich at retail in the US,” said Jennifer Kennedy, chief product officer, Jack in the Box. “We are excited to meet the growing demand for meatless alternatives with our new Unchicken sandwiches providing indulgent taste, crispy crunch, and savory flavor in a new plant-based option.”

Tyson Foods debuted the Raised & Rooted brand in June 2019. Products sold at retail include animal protein and plant protein blends in the form of patties, plant-based nuggets and plant-based tenders. Pea protein isolate is a key ingredient in Raised & Rooted formulations.

“We believe this is the best tasting plant-based product in the market today,” said David Ervin, vice president of marketing for the Raised & Rooted brand. “We are excited to be partnering with Jack in the Box to bring the delicious taste people have come to love from our plant-based nuggets and tenders, to even more people with the Unchicken sandwiches.”

The new menu items will be available through Dec. 12 or while supplies last, according to Jack in the Box.