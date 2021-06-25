HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakehouse, a division of Bimbo Bakeries USA, has introduced a new line of five specialty buns for foodservice operators across the United States. The buns were designed to be vehicles for menu trends, including crispy chicken sandwiches.

The premium potato bun features a slightly sweet flavor, substantial build and soft texture. It pairs well with chicken sandwiches, barbecue or burgers.

Bimbo Bakehouse uses eggs and butter in its traditional brioche bun to deliver a sweet, buttery flavor. Brioche bun menu penetration over the past four years has increased 58% in burgers and 96% in chicken sandwiches, according to Datassential. Bimbo’s traditional brioche bun may be used across all dayparts. Smoky chipotle pepper couples with sweet brioche bread in the chipotle brioche bun, which spices up burgers and chicken sandwiches.

The everything pretzel bun is a traditional Bavarian pretzel bun with everything bagel seasoning, offering foodservice operators a way to elevate their sandwich menu. The Cuban bread features a crisp crust, soft texture and signature score down the middle. Cuban sandwiches have increased 15% on fast-casual restaurant menus in the past year.

In one other product introduction, Bimbo Bakehouse has launched the Wholesome Harvest brand for retail in-store bakeries across the United States. The bread is enrobed in toasted onion, pretzel salt, and poppy and sesame seeds. It provides nine grams of whole grains per serving and is baked without artificial preservatives, flavors or colors. It is Non-GMO Project verified.

“Bimbo Bakehouse prides ourselves on our expansive product assortment and ability to customize solutions to meet our customers’ needs,” said Dana Strain, marketing manager for Bimbo Bakehouse. “We are thrilled to introduce six new additions to our robust product portfolio. We know chicken sandwiches, burgers and the ‘everything’ trend are increasingly popular with consumers right now, who are looking for these items on menus. Our new specialty buns and sliced bread will enable our foodservice and in-store bakery partners to capitalize on the latest trends and win with their customers.”