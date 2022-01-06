The American Society of Baking (ASB) has announced new COVID-19 safety measures for BakingTech 2022, which will be held at the Hilton Chicago from March 1-3.

“ASB takes the role in addressing COVID-19 very seriously and understands the needs to provide attendees of BakingTech the healthiest conference experience possible,” said Kent Van Amburg, executive director, ASB. “We are following all current CDC guidelines, as well as those of state and local authorities in Illinois and Chicago during the meeting.”

ASB will require all attendees, speakers, exhibitors and guests to be fully vaccinated in compliance with the city of Chicago’s vaccine mandate for public indoor dining establishments.

Attendees will send proof of vaccination to a third-party verification company ahead of the show. More information on this process will be announced in the coming weeks, Mr. Van Amburg said.

All attendees, speakers, exhibitors and guests will also be required to wear face masks.

ASB is also offering “Worry-Free” registration that gives attendees a full refund if they cancel at least 24 hours prior to the start of the show.

“We want all individuals to make informed choices about travel as well as onsite engagement,” Mr. Van Amburg said. “This includes complying with local regulations, wearing a mask in public areas, engaging in physical distancing, following recommended Health & Well-Being Measures such as washing or sanitizing hands frequently, and not attending the event if you are ill or have been recently exposed to COVID-19.”