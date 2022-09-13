INDIANAPOLIS — Equinom has partnered with global plant-based food product and ingredient supplier AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Regina, Sask.

The collaboration will focus on the development, validation and commercialization of co-branded, functional plant-protein ingredients produced from Equinom’s high-protein yellow peas.

“To meet the growing global demand for better plant-based foods, we need more innovative, sustainably-produced ingredients that deliver on food functionality and fulfill the demand from both consumers and food companies for high-quality, plant-based protein products that are good for the environment,” said Murad Al-Katib, chief executive officer and president of AGT. “This partnership will bring a new approach combining Equinom’s advanced breeding technology and expertise with AGT’s ability to make quality ingredients and food products.”

Equinom’s yellow pea varieties were developed using its Manna technology platform. The AI-driven platform analyzes seed data and identifies desirable traits for food applications in new crop varieties that are more efficient to produce.

As part of the partnership, Equinom will provide its yellow peas to AGT, which will use its expertise in pulse fractionation processing to develop new, minimally processed plant-protein ingredients. These co-branded ingredients will join AGT’s existing line of non-GMO, gluten-free and hypoallergenic plant-based protein concentrates, flours and starches.

AGT also will be responsible for the marketing and sales of co-branded ingredients in its existing network.