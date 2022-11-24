CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme, Inc. is set to debut its “Santa’s Bake Shop” Collection, featuring favorite festive flavors and three new donuts.

The donuts will be available beginning Nov. 25 in a limited-edition Christmas-themed box or may be purchased individually. The new varieties include: sugar cookie donut — an original glazed donut iced with sugar cookie icing and topped with a sugar cookie sprinkle blend; gingerbread cookie crumb donut — a donut filled with gingerbread cream cheese, dipped in white icing, topped with gingerbread cookie crumbs and holiday sprinkle blend, then drizzled with gingerbread icing; red velvet cake donut – a glazed red velvet cake donut topped with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbles; Santa Belly donut — filled with Kreme, dipped in red icing and decorated like Santa with icing and a belt buckle sugar piece; and a chocolate iced with holiday sprinkles donut — an original glazed donut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a holiday sprinkle blend.