NORWALK, CONN. — Campbell Soup Co. and McCormick & Co. are partnering again to relaunch Goldfish Frank’s RedHot crackers. The collaboration marks the first time the Goldfish brand has brought back a limited time offering (LTO) flavor.

Goldfish Frank’s RedHot crackers were first launched as an LTO in May 2021 with the intention of attracting adult snackers. The collaboration features a classic Goldfish cracker base with a Frank’s RedHot hot sauce seasoning that is both spicy and tangy, according to the company.

Starting two years ago with the first Goldfish Frank’s RedHot debut, Goldfish has launched a series of LTO flavor mashups, including a jalapeño popper flavor debuted by the Goldfish brand, Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish with McCormick & Co. and Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams with Dunkin’ Brands.

In 2023, Goldfish plans on relaunching certain LTO flavors at strategic times to fit specific snacking occasions. The Goldfish Frank’s RedHot crackers are currently available nationwide and online while supplies last at the suggested retail price of $3.39 per bag.