AUSTIN, TEXAS — Funky Mello, a maker of plant-based marshmallow cremes, is launching a sweet and salty snack pack inspired by “old-school dunking snacks.”

Funky Mello Dippsterz pairs FitJoy’s gluten-free pretzel sticks with vanilla-flavored fluff formulated with aquafaba, the starchy brine of cooked or canned chickpeas. The product is free from the top eight allergens, according to the company. A portion of sales will support organizations tackling youth food insecurity.

“We are incredibly excited to see this product come to life,” said Delisa Harper, co-founder and chief executive officer of Funky Mello. “What is more exciting to us is being able to give back to something we are passionate about. There are millions of children who go to bed hungry. We have always wanted to change that reality. The launch of our Dippsterz and our new give-back program will put us on the right path.”

The product is available for pre-order at funkymello.com.

Ms. Harper and her husband, Zach, co-founder and chief operating officer, are carving out a new category in refrigerated desserts. Funky Mello’s flagship line of plant-based marshmallow cremes are sold at specialty grocers around the country and at select Sprouts Farmers Market and Whole Foods Market stores. Flavors include vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate cookie, plus seasonal offerings such as cherry, hazelnut, vanilla chai and pumpkin spice.

“Zach and I are vegan, and we had some issues finding sweets we loved and that we could eat with our dietary restrictions,” Ms. Harper, a former marketing specialist, told Food Entrepreneur in an interview last April. “We started with rice crispy treats that we could eat, with artisanal, fun flavors, and then we sold them at farmers markets. We grew from there to creating vegan marshmallows, and now we’re at the cremes. It was a bit of an evolution, but we’ve learned a lot along the way.”

Traditional marshmallows contain gelatin, a protein derived from animals.

“A lot of vegan products have soy in them, so to be able to make this creme in a way that doesn’t have any soy, is allergen-free and gluten-free, everyone can enjoy it together whether you have restrictions or not,” she said.