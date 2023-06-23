KANSAS CITY — Snacking is on the rise, particularly among younger generations; however, inflation has pressured volumes over the past year, according to market research shared in an exclusive webinar presented by Food Business News.

“While more people are snacking, the economy has taken a toll on the category,” said Keith Nunes, editor of Food Business News. “The bottom line is consumers today are paying more and buying less.”

The webinar touches on the key trends that will drive future snack innovation. Highlights include market data indicating how consumers today are shopping for snacks, the top snacking categories, a review of products unveiled at the Sweets & Snacks Expo and a selection of emerging snack brands to watch, as well as strategies manufacturers may employ to boost unit sales.

“Brands are looking to move beyond classic flavor combinations to offer consumers more excitement,” said Sarah Straughn, digital associate editor of Food Business News, pointing to examples of trending tastes and textures, as well as co-branded and licensed products gaining popularity.

Ninety-five percent of American adults snack at least once a day, with 70% snacking two or more times a day, Ms. Straughn noted, citing Mintel data.

“Consumers are once again on the go, which means they’re reaching for convenient snacking options that fit into their days better,” she said.

