TUKWILA, WA. — Baking manufacturer The Krusteaz Co., formerly known as Continental Mills, Inc., has signed a new ten-year contract with Teutopolis, Ill.-based Siemer Milling Co. Siemer Milling is Krusteaz’s largest wheat flour supplier, providing the company with 180 million lbs of flour each year.

"The Siemer Milling Co. team has truly been an extension of our family at The Krusteaz Co., and the last 25 years have been a wonderful example of what partnerships should look like," said Andy Heily, president and chief executive officer of The Krusteaz Co. "We're happy to work so closely with another like-minded family-run business and look forward to the continued collaboration for many years to come."

Throughout the companies’ partnership, Siemer Milling has been the principal wheat flour provider for Krusteaz’s Effingham, Ill., facility and sole provider for Krusteaz’s Hopkinsville, Ky., facility.

"I don't think we could be on better terms with a customer than we are with The Krusteaz Co.,” said Rick Siemer, president and CEO of Siemer Milling Co. “It goes beyond a relationship, beyond a partnership, to a friendship, and it definitely works to our mutual benefit."