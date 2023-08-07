INDIANAPOLIS — Keto-friendly baked snack company Catalina Crunch is adding a line of cereal to its portfolio called Catalina Crunch Pairings. The cereal features inclusions and is available in two varieties: Blueberry Muffin with dried blueberries and Honey Nut cereal with almonds.

“Given the quick success of Catalina Crunch’s low sugar, high protein cereals over the past few years, we saw a clear opportunity to expand on that,” said Krishna Kaliannan, founder and chief executive officer of Catalina Crunch. “We’re thrilled to unveil our newest, crunchiest addition to the family of products. At Catalina Crunch, our mission is to provide cleaner snacking options, and as consumers prioritize health, we’re proud to offer new, innovative and nutritious choices for everyday snacking or breakfast routines.”

Both cereals are plant-based, vegan and keto-friendly. Catalina Crunch Pairings are available in 8-oz bags at the suggested retail price of $9.99.