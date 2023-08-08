PADUCAH, KY. — Fresh popcorn retailer Doc Popcorn, a subsidiary of snack food company J&J Foods, is launching a Flamin’ Cheesy popcorn variety for a limited time. The flavor infuses spicy seasoning into the year-round Cheesy Cheddar flavor, according to the company.

“The cheesy-spicy flavor profile is trending in the snack food industry, and we’re thrilled to be able to provide consumers with the perfect combination of heat and classic cheddar cheese,” said Martin Azambuya, director, brand and sales support for Dippin’ Dots and Doc Popcorn. “Flamin’ Cheesy was developed with our customers’ tastebuds in mind and can be enjoyed either on its own or paired with our other sweet and savory flavors, creating a popcorn experience like no other.”

Doc Popcorn has mobile carts, kiosks and in-line stores globally. Flamin’ Cheesy popcorn will be available at select locations and on the company website through the fall. Doc Popcorn’s year-round menu includes ¡Hola! Churros, Triple White Cheddar, Klassic Kettle, Sweet Butter, Cheesy Cheddar, Better Butter, Caramel Bliss, Hoppin' Jalapeño, Apple Crisp, Denver Mix and Simple POP varieties.