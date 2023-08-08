LOS ANGELES — Low-carb food tech company BetterBrand is debuting the Better Hawaiian Roll. The new keto-friendly roll contains 250% more protein and 90% fewer carbs than a traditional sweet Hawaiian roll, according to the company.

“The Better Hawaiian Roll is a testament to our innovative prowess and ability to quickly span into different verticals” said Aimee Yang, founder and chief executive officer of BetterBrand. “The current largest domestic producer of traditional Hawaiian rolls drives $400 million annually — we believe that the value in innovation that Better brings will be clear to the consumer, and will allow us to quickly grow into the market.”

The Better Hawaiian Roll launch comes on the heels of the company’s June portfolio addition of The Better Bun line, which features high protein, low-carb bun varieties.

Featuring 8 grams of plant-based protein and 1 gram of net carbs per serving, the Better Hawaiian Roll can be purchased online at the company website or at Thrive Markets nationwide.