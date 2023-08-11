WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products increased 0.4% in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The index for all food at home also advanced 0.4%.

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 15 posted month-over-month increases and 3 finished lower.

The July index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 356.4% of the 1982-84 average, up 7% from a year ago. For all food at home, the July index was 303.5, up 3.6% from July 2022.

The CPI for cereals and cereal products in July was 291.9, up 0.6% from June and up 5.8% from July 2022. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 326.6, up 0.7% from June and up 8.5% from the previous year; breakfast cereal, 281.4, up 0.2% from the previous month and up 5.1% from a year ago; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 298, up 0.9% from June and up 5.5% from July 2022.

The price index for bakery products in July was 393.7, up 0.3% from June and up 7.6% from July 2022.

The July index for bread was 240.3, up 0.9% from June and up 9.5% from July 2022. Under this heading, the CPI for white bread was 435.6, up 0.9% from June and up 10.7% from July 2022. For bread other than white, the index was 467.2, up 0.9% from June and up 8% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in July was 227.8, down 1% from June but up 5.8% from July 2022. The July index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 370.8, up 0.4% from June and up 6.9% from July 2022. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 391.2, down 0.2% from June but up 6.3% from July 2022; and cookies, 349.3, up 0.8% from the previous month and up 7.9% from the previous year.

The CPI for other bakery products in July was 352.7, up 0.2% from June and up 7.4% from July 2022. Under this heading, other price indexes in July included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 388.9, down 0.2% from June but up 5.4% from July 2022; crackers and cracker products, 424, up 0.2% from June and up 8.2% from July 2022; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 345.8, up 0.4% from June and up 8% from the previous year.