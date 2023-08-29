BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. snack brand Pringles has unveiled its latest limited-edition flavor: everything bagel.

Inspired by the online popularity of the bagel variety, the potato crisps combine flavor notes like sesame, poppy seeds, cream cheese, toasted onion and garlic, according to the company. Pringles’ everything bagel LTO is set to roll out into retailers nationwide beginning this month.

“From Pringles Philly Cheesesteak to Pringles Enchilada Adobada — fans have long enjoyed our endlessly creative flavor innovations,” said Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles. “New Pringles everything bagel perfectly captures the nation’s favorite bagel flavor for a seamless snacking experience, no cream cheese schmear or deli trip necessary.”

The launch marks the most recent addition to the Pringles portfolio, following the brand’s multigrain Harvest Blend line and its limited-time Las Meras Meras Habaneras and Enchilada Adobada crisps.