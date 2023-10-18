SHERMAN OAKS, CALIF. — Protein cookie maker Lenny & Larry’s is expanding into the wafer bar category with Dip’d Wafer Bar, a crunchy wafer bar that includes a creamy filling and is dipped in chocolate.

The bars are available in four flavors: peanut butter cup, chocolate mint brownie, caramel macchiato and maple french toast.

The bars contain 17 grams of dairy and plant protein, 4 grams of fiber and 2 grams of sugar. They retail for $24.99 for a 12-count box on the Lenny & Larry’s website.

