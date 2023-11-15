AUSTIN, TEXAS — Functional food brand Amia has launched its flagship line of migraine-friendly snack bars.

The bars are formulated from a blend of gluten-free oats, chia seeds, hemp hearts, ground flax and pepita seeds and are free from common migraine-triggering ingredients like soy, nuts, dairy, cocoa and gluten, according to the company. Amia’s baked oat and seed bars are sold in three flavors: coconut, cinnamon and original.

“Snack bars are our initial foray into a far-reaching mission, one dedicated to simplifying the dietary choices of those contending daily with migraine triggers,” said Jon Katz, founder and chief executive officer of Amia.

Amia’s bars are now available through the company’s website for $29.70 per 9-count box.