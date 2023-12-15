CHICAGO — Kellanova is reducing the amount of plastic used in the packaging of some of its popular snack brands (Cheez-It Snap’d, Cheez-It Puff’d and Club Crisps) compared to the same volume last year while still maintaining the same amount of food in each package. The company said it has optimized packaging and thus reduced 672,000 lbs from the foods’ total material of weight, 124,000 lbs of plastic and 548,000 lbs of corrugated cardboard used annually for shipping cases.

“At just 12% of our total packaging footprint, Kellanova has one of the smallest plastic packaging footprints among peer companies,” said David Lestage, chief R&D officer at Kellanova. “Yet we remain committed to working with new and existing partners, customers and other innovators to identify packaging solutions, such as the plastic reduction in Cheez-It Snap’d, Cheez-It Puff’d and Club Crisps, that protect and enhance our foods, while caring for the planet.”

The decision builds on Kellanova’s Better Days Promise commitment to work toward packaging that is 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable by the end of 2030. The company also aims to reduce virgin plastic by 5% as a signatory to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation New Plastics Economy Pledge.