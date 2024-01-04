BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — WK Kellogg Co has unveiled a new vegan cereal called Eat Your Mouth Off.

According to the company, the new cereal contains 22 grams of plant-based protein, 0 grams of sugar and 2 grams of net carbs or less per serving. The cereals also come in two flavors: Fruity, which consists of toasted fruity puffs, and chocolate, which consists of dark cocoa puffs.

“It’s been just a year since this team, driven by curiosity and a hunger for something new, began envisioning cereal not only as a nutritious option, but as a way to inject fun into your breakfast, snack, or meal experience,” said Sadie Garcia, senior marketing director. “From there, Eat Your Mouth Off was born as a brand that goes beyond being good for you; it’s so delicious that you’ll want to ‘Eat Your Mouth Off.’ Crafted specifically for Zillennials in pursuit of a brand that mirrors their unique personalities, our latest creation is an unfiltered expression of the no-nonsense ethos that we, as a brand, represent. There’s no sugarcoating here — it’s a high-protein option that doesn’t sacrifice taste.”

Eat Your Mouth Off cereal will be available at national retailers starting in January. The suggested retail price for a 7.5-oz box, which contains about five servings, starts at $8.99, but prices may vary by retailer.