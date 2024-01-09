CHICAGO — Kellanova has unveiled the latest addition to its Cheez-It brand: Cheez-It Extra Crunchy crackers. The company said the new snack product is meant to appeal to consumers who are looking for even crunchier snack options.

“Our fans trust us to deliver a classically crunchy taste with all of our crackers, but we wanted to turn up the volume with Cheez-It Extra Crunchy,” said Cara Tragseiler, senior brand director for Cheez-It. “With a generous sprinkle of seasoning and a multisensory crunch, these two new products will deliver on fan demand for an even louder, flavorful way to snack on their favorite crackers.”

The new Cheez-It Extra Crunchy crackers will come in two flavors: bold cheddar and sharp white cheddar. Both cracker varieties will be available at nationwide retailers sometime in January.s