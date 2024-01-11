QUINCY, MASS. — HealthSense high-fiber wheat flour, a product of the Bay State Milling Co., has received a Heart-Check Certification from the American Heart Association, joining a select number of products to meet the rigorous criteria for foods and food ingredients that support heart health as part of a nutritious diet, the company noted.

Bay State Milling said Healthsense high-fiber wheat flour has 10 times the prebiotic fiber of traditional wheat flour, allowing food manufacturers to add more nutrition to bread, pastas, pizzas and tortillas without altering taste or texture. The company also said this wheat flour is the only refined flour in the United States made from non-GMO high-amylose wheat.

“We are so proud to have our HealthSense ﬂour among the select group of high-ﬁber and grain-based products certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Food Certiﬁcation Program,” said Peter Levangie, president and chief executive officer of Bay State Milling. “The American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark is the most-recognized symbol of heart-healthy products in the United States. Our manufacturing and foodservice customers will know that our revolutionary ﬂour adds valuable nutrition to foods they produce.”

HealthSense high-fiber wheat flour is available now for commercial manufacturing directly from Bay State Milling.