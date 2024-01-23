NEW YORK — Breakfast cereal brand Magic Spoon is expanding its Treats line with the introduction of two new flavors.

Magic Spoon Treats, the brand’s high-protein, low-sugar, grain-free take on crispy rice treats, made their debut in October 2023.

The line initially featured two flavors, marshmallow and chocolatey peanut butter, and will now include blueberry muffin and double chocolate varieties. The blueberry muffin flavor is formulated with blueberries and coated in a white chocolatey frosting. Both new varieties boast 12 grams of protein, 1 gram of sugar and 2 grams of net carbs.

Founded in 2019, Magic Spoon products were sold online exclusively until last year, when the startup entered partnerships with Target Corp. in June and Sprouts Farmers Market in September.

, the brand added Walmart, Kroger and Albertsons to its list of retailers and is expanding its presence in additional Target stores.