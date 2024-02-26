One of the defining factors of the American Society of Baking (ASB) is how level the playing field is. Everyone attends. BakingTech is not exclusive to a c-suite attendee list. Everyone from student to CEO is welcome to learn and network.

“I couldn’t go to BEMA or American Bakers Association, but I could go to ASB and participate,” said Theresa Cogswell, retired industry veteran and 2006 ASB chair.

2001 ASB Chair Larry Marcucci, chief executive officer, Alpha Baking, Chicago, pointed out, not only do professionals representing every level of the bakery attend, but veterans are eager to connect newcomers to the leaders they need to know. It’s something he remembers benefitting from and has tried to pass on as he’s climbed the ladder himself.

“When I was just starting out a lot of people went out of their way to put you in touch with the leaders of the organization,” he said. “It was a big deal for me to meet some of the luminaries of the business at the time, and I could talk to them. I met and became friends with so many people that way.”

As the industry hopes to attract and retain more new people, both young and experienced, this attitude will continue to be an asset, especially the relationship between ASB and Kansas State University (KSU).

“As we look to bring more people in the industry, we have to engage with the students and young professionals, and ASB gives them a place to get connected,” Cogswell said.

Another strength 2018 ASB Chair Paul Rainey, senior vice president, operations support, Flowers Foods, Thomasville, Ga., pointed out, is that ASB is a society made up of individuals, not companies. Membership is given to individual professionals and not to entire companies, regardless of whether the individual or company is paying for it.

“It’s an important distinction because we have seen individuals sponsor themselves, even take time off and pay their own way,” he said. “It shows how important this is to a lot of people.”

The lack of gatekeeping at ASB even applies to supplier companies. When Table Tops were introduced, Marcucci noted that every vendor was given the same opportunity.

“It didn’t matter if you were the biggest equipment manufacturer in the country or a brand-new company,” he said. “You got a 6-foot table, so everyone is suddenly reasonably equal in everyone’s eyes. It gave smaller and new vendors an opportunity to get in the door and a chance to pitch to the bakers.”

There are many organizations that provide many different opportunities and support the baking industry in different ways, and they are all valuable. For 100 years, ASB has been a place for bakers to come and share ideas.

“I’ve always viewed ASB as the center,” said Rod Radalia, vice president of product innovation, Aunt Millie’s Bakeries, Fort Wayne, Ind., and 2021 ASB chair. “BEMA was created for the suppliers. ABA represents us in government. Smaller industries have their organizations like Retail Bakers of America, the Flatbread Federation and Tortilla Industry Association all focused on their segments. ASB is that place where everyone comes together to share how policies affect bakery, how we improve efficiencies, extend shelf life and navigate regulations. ASB is that central link.”

