VANCOUVER, BC. — Nature’s Path will unveil a new line of organic, high-quality flours at Natural Products Expo West 2024. The flours are made with a wide variety of grains processed through traditional low temperature milling and mixed at low speed for the best results, the company said. The blends also contain plenty of whole grain health benefits, including high amounts of fiber.

The flour line consists of five varieties:

Organic all-purpose flour: A blend of organic Canadian hard red spring wheat made with light and smooth white flour using a “high-gluten strength.” The flour is best suited for any recipes with “flour” or “all-purpose flour,” such as cookies, muffins and bread among others, the company said. Nature’s Path also considers this flour the “most versatile” of the line.

Organic gluten-free all-purpose flour: A mix of organic ingredients such as wholesome oat flour. It is most suitable for all recipes that require “gluten-free all-purpose flour,” according to Nature’s Path.

Organic baker’s blend flour: A combination of organic white flour and organic sprouted whole grain wheat, spelt and rye flours that are ideal for rise, stability and flavor. The blend is slowly mixed to maintain consistency and is best suited for pizza, rolls, quick bread and other recipes, according to Nature’s Path.

Organic whole wheat flour: The blend is made with organic wheat and is grounded on traditional stone mills at a low temperature to create a “beautifully-textured whole grain flour that creates taste-good and feel-good results,” the company said. The flour is best suited as a base for bread, muffins, pancakes and other recipes.

Organic keto all-purpose flour: The blend is made from organic ingredients with five grams of net carbs per serving. The flour is best suited for keto recipes that require “flour” or “all-purpose flour” such as muffins and cookies and is designed to fit nutritional needs, Nature’s Path said.

“Staying true to our mission to leave the earth better than we found it, we’re constantly seeking out new ways to bring the best tasting and quality organic foods to market as we know these foods are better for people and our planet,” said Jyoti Stephens, vice president of mission and strategy at Nature’s Path. “We hope that our food provides families with powerful solutions to nurture their bodies and take care of the earth.”

The new Nature’s Path flours will be available online and at select retailers starting in March.