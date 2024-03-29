MINNEAPOLIS — Cargill has signed five deals that expand the global agriculture firm’s contracted renewable energy capacity by 42% as part of its overall goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG).

The new deals will bring an additional 300 megawatts of wind and solar capacity online, expanding Cargill’s total offsite renewable energy portfolio to 716 megawatts. These contracts are expected to help the company achieve its objective of reducing absolute GHG by 10% by 2025 against a 2017 baseline. Cargill said it already has achieved an emissions reduction of 10.97% as of calendar year 2022.

“Cargill’s commitment to climate action spans our entire business and focuses on feeding a growing global population more sustainably,” said Christina Yagjian, global renewable energy leader for Cargill.

Globally, Cargill’s renewable energy portfolio includes 15 projects online across 12 countries. The portfolio primarily is composed of wind and solar power purchase agreements (PPA) and virtual power purchase agreements (VPPA), or agreements to buy renewable electricity and associated renewable energy credits for a defined period.

Once the five additional contracts are fully operational in 2024, Cargill’s renewable electricity mix is anticipated to reduce its CO 2 equivalent emissions by nearly 820,000 tonnes per year, which is the equivalent of removing nearly 200,000 gas-powered vehicles from the road for one year.

“Renewable energy projects are just one of several ways we are weaving sustainable practices into our supply chains and global operations,” Yagjian said. “While Cargill’s greatest opportunity for emissions reductions lies within its global supply chains, reducing emissions from the company’s operations is a critical step in our efforts to decarbonize the food and agriculture industry and supports not only our climate goals, but also those of our customers.”

Highlights of Cargill’s renewable energy portfolio include: