BOULDER, COLO. — Purely Elizabeth has launched peanut butter cookie granola.

Much like other flavors in the company’s cookie granola line, which first launched in January of last year, peanut butter cookie granola combines the Purely Elizabeth Ancient Grain Granola with classic cookie recipes to “create snackable clusters that have the flavor and crispy texture of a delicious cookie,” the company said. The new flavor is made with 100% whole grains, coconut oil and peanut butter chips in addition to being certified gluten-free and vegan. It is also “a good source of fiber.”

“We’re beyond thrilled to unveil our peanut butter cookie granola, which represents the perfect fusion of breakfast and snack,” said Elizabeth Stein, founder and chief executive officer of Purely Elizabeth. “By combining the nostalgic comfort of homemade peanut butter cookies with the wholesome crunch of granola, we’re staying true to our breakfast roots while continuing to unlock new possibilities that merge the breakfast and snacking occasion in the granola category.”

Purely Elizabeth peanut butter cookie granola is available now at nationwide retailers and on the company’s website.