A nearly three-month long strike that began Oct. 5 finally came to an end on Dec. 21 when the Kellogg Co. announced its employees ratified a tentative agreement for a master contract at four US cereal plants. The five-year contract covers about 1,400 representatives of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) International Union. Employees returned to work Dec. 27 at the plants in Battle Creek; Omaha, Neb.; Lancaster, Pa.; and Memphis, Tenn.

During the strike Kellogg was forced to deal with supply issues that limited the distribution of its full line of ready-to-eat cereal.