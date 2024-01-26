PLANO, TEXAS — Frito-Lay North America, a division of Purchase, NY-based PepsiCo, Inc., is debuting a new Cheetos flavor ahead of the Super Bowl.

Inspired by the popular football watch party food, Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo merges the flavor notes of classic Cheetos cheese with Buffalo sauce made from aged cayenne red pepper, vinegar, salt and garlic.

“As a culture disruptor, Cheetos has a history of embracing bold flavors and hacking into new snack categories,” said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. “While we know there’s no beating out Buffalo wings as a favorite gameday staple, Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo proves that being second-best can taste just as good.”

The product is now available in 8.5-oz packages at retailers nationwide. Joining the Cheetos portfolio as a permanent addition, Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo marks the brand’s most recent flavor innovation since the launch of

in October.