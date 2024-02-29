HANOVER, PA. — Utz Brands, Inc. has debuted a new snack product: mixed minis pretzels. The new offerings contain bite-size versions of familiar shapes — including twists, rings and waffles — and are available in three flavors: sea salt, garlic butter and Mike’s Hot Honey.

“At Utz, we work with a relentless pursuit of snack perfection with a core focus on fresh, crunchy, and big flavor snacking experiences,” said Jennifer Bentz, chief marketing officer at Utz Brands, Inc. “Utz mixed minis pretzels boast irresistible flavor combinations, ensuring a love-at-first-bite experience that we’re confident will captivate our fans and make some new ones, too.”

Utz mixed minis pretzels are available in 4-oz and 12-oz take-home sizes.