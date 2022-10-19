CANTON, MASS. — Better-for-you tortilla company Maria and Ricardo’s is expanding distribution of its keto-friendly tortillas to include most Sprouts Farmers Market, Shop Rite and Wegmans locations.

The keto-friendly tortillas are made with almond flour and contain 4 net carbs per serving. The tortillas, which are available in sea salt, everything seasoning and flax and seed flavors, also are gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free and made using non-GMO ingredients.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our reach and provide shoppers at these respected grocery chains an opportunity to enjoy our tortillas that are baked with high-quality ingredients and are full of flavor,” said Ezequiel (Cheque) Montemayor, chief executive officer of Maria and Ricardo’s Tortillas. “Like all of our tortillas, you can pack them with your favorite filling and they will give you the real tortilla experience.”

The company’s tortillas already are distributed at some specialty grocery stores, Whole Foods stores and on Amazon.com.