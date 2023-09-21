LOS ANGELES — MOSH, the brain health brand founded by Maria Shriver and her son Patrick Schwarzenegger, is adding a trio of plant-based protein bars to its lineup in response to consumer requests for vegan options.

The company’s core collection of protein bars features grass-fed whey protein and collagen. The newest offerings are formulated with a blend of soy, pea and pumpkin protein and flavored with fruit. All MOSH bars contain a signature brain fuel blend of flaxseed, lion’s mane mushroom, vitamin B12, vitamin D3 and ashwagandha. A percentage of sales supports Alzheimer’s research.

“A lot of people have friends or family members who are plant-based,” Mr. Schwarzenegger told Food Business News. “It’s obviously a large growing trend in the CPG category, specifically in the bar set, and it just allows us to cast a wider net with more individuals that we weren’t being able to hit with our grass-fed whey and collagen line. That was really the reasoning for it.”

Plant-based varieties include banana bread and apple cinnamon oatmeal, inspired by indulgent breakfast flavors as a nod to the brand’s presence in many of its consumers’ morning rituals, Mr. Schwarzenegger said, as well as peanut butter chocolate, which is among the top-selling bars in the whey-based line. A serving has 10 to 11 grams of protein, 7 to 8 grams of fiber and 1 gram of sugar.

Since its launch two years ago, MOSH has generated nearly $10 million in online sales.

“One of the reasons we launched direct-to-consumer is we really wanted to hear from customers, what they liked, what they didn’t like, what were the top reasons they purchased MOSH bars, why wouldn’t they come back, all these different things, and one of the most requested options was something plant-based and vegan,” Mr. Schwarzenegger said.

The company recently raised $3 million in Series A funding to support national retail expansion. The brand is currently sold in Erewhon stores in Los Angeles.

“Our main goal is to take the product, get as much feedback as possible, build the team, build the strategy, and then next year go and execute,” Mr. Schwarzenegger said. “Right now, we’re in 9 stores. Next month we’re in 45 stores, and by the end of this year we’re in 50….

“We really want to build in our backyard, kind of an ‘inch deep, mile wide’ type of a thing, and really learn as much as we can before we put a bunch of fuel on the fire for retail.”

The new plant-based bars are available online exclusively at moshlife.com and on Amazon.com.