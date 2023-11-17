CHICAGO — ZENB is expanding its line of better-for-you, grain-free pasta with new lasagna and cavatappi shapes.

The products are formulated from a yellow pea base, and a 3-oz serving of either noodle contains 17 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber. Both pastas are designed to provide the same mouthfeel as their conventional counterparts, with more protein per serving and zero additives, according to the company.

“This has been a monumental year for ZENB as we’ve entered into retail and developed new wholesome food innovations made with real, clean ingredients that are genuinely delicious, too,” said Hugo Pérez, chief storyteller at ZENB. “Lasagna and cavatappi were the most requested shapes from our community, and when they speak, we listen. By adding these to our lineup, we now have even more ways for foodies, families or anyone to enjoy crave-worthy dishes without compromise.”

ZENB’s lasagna and cavatappi pastas are now available online through the company’s website and Amazon, with retail availability expected in the future. The offerings follow

